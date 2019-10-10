Posted: Oct 10, 2019 9:31 AMUpdated: Oct 10, 2019 9:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department has announced a walk-in flu clinic on Friday, October 11th, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The WCHD is located at 5121 Jacquelyn Ln. in Bartlesville. The clinic is closed 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

This year flu vaccinations will be provided at “NO OUT OF POCKET COST” to the public. Individuals who have health insurance are asked to bring their card, as their insurance company will be billed for vaccine and an administration fee.

Flu season usually starts in September or October and runs through April or May. The Washington County Health Department asks that you please consider getting your flu shot because each year in the United States, flu causes millions of illnesses, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. They say the flu vaccine is the best defense against getting the flu.

According to the WCHD, vaccination is especially important for people at high risk for serious illness from the flu including pregnant women, children younger than 5 years of age and people with asthma, diabetes, chronic heart and lung disease and other chronic conditions. Parents and family members of babies younger than 6 months of age and people who live with or care for anyone at high risk for complications from the flu, including health care workers, should also get the vaccine.

For more information about the flu or flu clinics, contact the Washington County Health Department at 918.335.3005.