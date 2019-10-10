Posted: Oct 10, 2019 10:00 AMUpdated: Oct 10, 2019 10:00 AM

Garrett Giles

From Monday, Oct. 7th to Friday, Oct. 11th, three area schools will enjoy homecoming festivities, friendships and football.

The three schools that will enjoy the homecoming camaraderie are Bartlesville High School, Owasso High School and Pawhuska High School. In conjunction with homecoming festivities, KWON, KYFM and KPGM will be bringing you homecoming royalty interviews with homecoming candidates.

At Owasso High School on Thursday, it is Frat/Sorority Day. Homecoming royalty interviews continue on 100.1 KYFM at 5:20 p.m. on Thursday with senior attendant Ashlynn Parga and senior escort Payton Lusk compliments of Walmart Supply Chain.

This year's homecoming theme at Bartlesville High School is "Sink the Sandites" or "Under the Sea." Thurssday is Throwback Thursday Day at BHS and the homecoming parade will take place downtown at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. Homecoming royalty interviews continue on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 at 5:25 p.m. Thursday with senior attendant Julianna Ahlert and escort Stone Yang compliments of Coffeyville Community College University.

Thursday is Huskie Spirit Day at Pawhuska High School. Homecoming royalty interviews will air on KPGM 1500 AM, 99.1 FM at 5:20 p.m. with junior attendant Shelby Bute and junior escort Tre Harper compliments of Formby Oil & Propane Company and Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Towards the end of the week, homecoming interviews will be posted on BartlesvilleRadio.com. On the home page, click on "Homecoming Interviews" under the "On Demand" tab on the home page. Then you should look for you school and find the full list of homecoming interviews that aired for the week if you missed one or just want to replay the interview.