Posted: Oct 10, 2019 10:48 AMUpdated: Oct 10, 2019 10:57 AM

Tom Davis

Kennedy Caughell has gone from Bartlesville to Broadway and back again. The Bartlesville native will star in Tuesday night’s performance of “Beautiful: The Carol King Musical” at the Bartlesville Community Center.

We spoke with Tracy Caughell, Kennedy’s mother. She says Kennedy landed this role in a rather unusual manner.

Kennedy had been the understudy for the role on Broadway and had actually performed it in New York City.

The auditions for this show were being held this past spring at about the same time as Kennedy’s wedding.

Tracy says the producers passed on those who had auditioned and went with Kennedy instead. She says it’s always great feeling to have her daughter home. Last year, Kennedy got some “at-home Bartlesville” time for a few weeks when she appeared in Peter Pan during its run in Tulsa last year.

Beautiful:The Carole King Musical tells the Tony®️ and Grammy®️ Award-winning inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. The curtain goes up at 7:30pm Tuesday. Tickets are available at the Bartlesville Community Center box office.