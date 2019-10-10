Posted: Oct 10, 2019 1:16 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2019 1:27 PM

If you have driven down Johnstone Avenue, you have probably seen the chain linked fence and crews working between the Washington County Courthouse and the Administration Building in Bartlesville.

County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said they demolished the buildings back in February - at no cost to taxpayers - to make way for a parking lot for County employees. He said they just recently leveled off the property to make way for Stout Construction.

Dirt has been removed (pictured below - crews leveling the construction site) for the general contractor to put down the rock for the parking lot project. Commissioner Dunlap said they wanted them to do that so they could put the finishing touches on the grades for the blacktop overlay. He said they want incoming crews to be comfortable with what they are doing in the area because it is something they do every day, which is something Washington County does not do every day.

30 to 35 stalls could be put into place when the parking lot is completed. Commissioner Dunlap said the number of spots depends on how many handicap spots need to be put in. He said access would be from the alleyway between the Administration Building and the County Courthouse.

There would be no cut through from the parking lot onto Johnstone Ave. itself. Commissioner Dunlap said there is plenty of foot traffic on the sidewalk in front of the two buildings and they do not want to hinder the people that walk through the area.

It is not set in stone, but he approximates $130,000 will go towards the project. He said he anticipates the project will be completed by December or by January 2020.

While the parking lot is being put into place now, Commissioner Dunlap said they are looking at future developments for the area. He said if someone were to approach the Washington County Commissioners with a proposal for a parking garage, they would be more than happy to hear from any developers.

This has been something that has been pursued by the attempts of getting interest from developers has not yet succeeded. Commissioner Dunlap said this is still something they still have an interest in getting for the area. He said the parking garage with the possibilities of having retail on the bottom, or placing a hotel / motel or restaurant on top is not out of the question.

Earlier this year, preliminary sketches were given to Commissioner Dunlap. In those drawings, there were 4 to 6 levels for parking with retail on the bottom and a potential motel on top. He said the development and the financing has not quite materialized, but he was optimistic that someday it might.

Commissioner Dunlap said the development of a parking garage and business in the area along Johnstone Ave. would be big for revenue and jobs if it were to come into fruition in the future. He said the County is tickled to have the opportunities they have to make Downtown Bartlesville look better.