Posted: Oct 10, 2019 2:16 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2019 2:27 PM

Garrett Giles

The 4th Annual Harvest Festival at the Stormwalker Ranch will take place at the end of the month.

Kelley Goodall works with Development and Coaching Ministries at Stormwalker Ranch. She said you and your family are invited to the fall festivities.

Kay Little with "Little History Adventures" will be there for the big event. She will teach the kids what the pioneers used to do.

A photo station will also be available to you to take selfies at. Goodall said they will also have face painting for the kiddos to partake in. And you might just walk away with a puppy as the Washington County SPCA will be in attendance with adoptable animals for you to see and potentially take home.

Don't forget to where your costumes as well! Goodall said a costume contest will be had. She said they want to offer you an opportunity to show off your creativity when you come out to Stormwalker Ranch.

The 4th Annual Harvest Festival will take place at the Stormwalker Ranch on Thursday, Oct. 31st. The ranch is looked north of Dewey along Highway 75 past 4 Mile Trailers.

The event is free and runs from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is Stormwalker Ranch's biggest event every year and they said the event will be bigger than ever here in 2019. For more information, click here.

(Photo courtesy: Stormwalker Ranch - 2018 Harvest Festival)