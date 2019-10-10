Posted: Oct 10, 2019 2:43 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2019 5:50 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Tuesday for domestic assault and battery that he allegedly committed against his wife.

David Massey is accused of pulling the victim off the couch and kicking her several times with force and violence. An affidavit states that Massey committed these acts with unlawful intent to do the victim corporal hurt and bodily injury.

A minor child was present for the charges brought against Massey. Assistant district attorney Will Drake asked that bond be set at $100,000 in this case because of criminal acts Massey has committed in the past. He is to have no contact with the victim or the minor child. Massey's next court date is scheduled for November 1st at 9 a.m.