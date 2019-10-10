Posted: Oct 10, 2019 3:13 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2019 3:13 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Union volleyball opens up its bid to potentially become state champs on Friday. The Lady Cougars square off with Westville in the Class 3A State quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. from Shawnee High School.

OKU is 22-7 in the regular season. The Lady Cougars have strong momentum coming into the winner-take-all event having notched three straight victories. OKU has suffered just two of its losses against 3A opponents all year. The rest have come against higher level squads. The Lady Cougars have knocked off several ranked 4A teams and even beat 5A Edison Prep earlier in the season.

OKU was bounced in the first round of the state tournament last year by Summit Christian.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Oklahoma Union Schools)