The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska to discuss a wide array of items.

Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland, will be giving a report at the meeting and requesting for funding for upcoming events. Bland will be requesting $500 for an event going on at the Constantine Theatre in December. She will also be requesting $1,000 each for an event at the Postoak Challenge in February and an ad with the Kaw Lake Association Annual Magazine.

Rod Hartness will discuss fairgrounds fees and there will be discussion considering changing the status of Branden Nicholson from a part-time employee to a full-time employee.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock for those interested in attending.