Posted: Oct 11, 2019 10:16 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2019 10:17 AM

Garrett Giles

From Monday, Oct. 7th to Friday, Oct. 11th, three area schools will enjoy homecoming festivities, friendships and football.

The three schools that will enjoy the homecoming camaraderie are Bartlesville High School, Owasso High School and Pawhuska High School. In conjunction with homecoming festivities, KWON, KYFM and KPGM will be bringing you homecoming royalty interviews with homecoming candidates.

At Owasso High School on Friday, it is Owasso Ram Pride Day. Coronation begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday before the game against the Norman North Timberwolves. Homecoming royalty interviews conclude on 100.1 KYFM at 5:20 p.m. on Friday with senior attendant Courtney Swift and senior escort Cole Creekmore compliments of Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative.

This year's homecoming theme at Bartlesville High School is "Sink the Sandites" or "Under the Sea." Friday is Jersey / Bruin Day at BHS and the coronation will take place during halftime of Friday night’s game against the Sand Spring Sandites. The homecoming dance will take place on Saturday from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. in the BHS Commons Area. Homecoming royalty interviews conclude on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 at 5:25 p.m. Friday with senior attendant Allison Lee, Seth Long and Gabriel Ontiveros compliments of Regent Bank of Nowata and Walmart Supply Chain.

Friday is Huskie Spirit Day at Pawhuska High School. Coronation begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday before the kickoff at 7:00 p.m. as the Huskies take on the Drumright Tornadoes. Homecoming royalty interviews will conclude on KPGM 1500 AM, 99.1 FM at 5:20 p.m. with senior attendant Bailey Henley and senior escort J.T. Waddle and senior captain Hunter Reed compliments of Formby Oil & Propane Company and Triangle Serum.

Towards the end of the week, homecoming interviews will be posted on BartlesvilleRadio.com. On the home page, click on "Homecoming Interviews" under the "On Demand" tab on the home page. Then you should look for you school and find the full list of homecoming interviews that aired for the week if you missed one or just want to replay the interview.