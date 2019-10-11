Posted: Oct 11, 2019 11:31 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2019 11:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The educational program called “Fourteen Flags over Oklahoma” is coming to the Bartlesville Area History Museum.

BAHM Coordinator Jo Crabtree said Kay Little of “Little History Adventures” will give the presentation. She said Little will teach you all about Oklahoma’s state flag and how it was designed by Oklahoma City artist Louise Fluke. The design was adopted in 1925 and Fluke accepted the Pioneer Woman Award in 1986 in Ponca City for her work.

You can learn more by going to this brown bag event on Tuesday, Oct. 29th. The “Fourteen Flags over Oklahoma” presentation will be given from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the fifth floor of City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.