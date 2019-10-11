Posted: Oct 11, 2019 1:21 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2019 1:25 PM

A house fire in the 500 Block of Lahoma Drive is being investigated by the Bartlesville Fire Department.

Bill Hollander, the Public Information Officer for the BFD, said the fire in question occurred at 1:30 a.m. on Friday. He said the fire seemed to originate on the enclosed back porch of the home.

It could take two to three weeks before the Bartlesville Fire Department can dig around in the rubble. Hollander said the BFD cannot get into the area right now because the roof of the patio area collapsed. Firefighters cannot dig into the area where the fire occurred because of the danger surrounding the situation.

Hollander added that no one was injured during the house fire. He said that Bartlesville's firefighters did an excellent job to extinguish the flames. When speaking to a neighbor, he said 2 adults and 3 children have been displaced.