Posted: Oct 11, 2019 1:36 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2019 1:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The water reservoir at Lake Pawhuska is operating at 50 percent right now and city council members are looking for a way to fix it. Utilities Director for the city, Bill Bruce, recently met with engineers and said they are looking at a way to examine what kind of shape the reservoir is in.

Bruce says once they begin working on this project, it is important that they finish it quickly.

The city will be applying for a grant to help pay for the reservoir repairs, but even with that grant, Bruce knows the repairs will be expensive. Bruce added that the city will have to make repairs on the reservoir every 15 years or so.