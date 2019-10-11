Posted: Oct 11, 2019 1:43 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2019 2:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville native Bob Fraser and his family are still asking for your help in locating a football jersey that was given to his father before he died.

First Lieutenant Hugh Fraser was honored at Bartlesville High School with the special jersey almost a year ago at a home football game for the Bruins. He was recognized as a Hometown Hero by the Bartlesville High Athletics Department for his service for our nation during World War II (pictured top right).

Hugh died in March and during the sale of his home, the framed blue Bruin jersey with the number 8 on it was mistakenly taken to ARC with other donated items. His son Bob said it was purchased by someone a few weeks ago. Bob and his brother have been trying to locate the buyer so they can buy it back.

Bob said the school and athletic department has been terrific and offered to replace it, but Bob said they want his father’s jersey. He said it meant a lot to him as his days were winding down. Pictured below is Bob with Hugh and the jersey.

If you happen to locate the jersey, you can contact us at 918.336.1001. You can also drop by our studios located at 1200 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. in Bartlesville.