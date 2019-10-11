Posted: Oct 11, 2019 2:19 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2019 2:19 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at the Administration Building to cover a wide array of issues.

The school board will look to approve an inter-agency agreement between the Grand Lake Mental Health Center Inc. and the Pawhuska School System.

The board will vote to approve the district to use ACT Testing for all 11th grade students. They will also consider taking action on allowing pre-school students to attend two separate field trips. One would be to a pumpkin patch in Ralston and the other would be to the Bird Creek Farms STEAM Camp.

Superintendent David Cash will give a report and personnel matters will also be discussed. The meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening for those interested in attending.