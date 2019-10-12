Posted: Oct 12, 2019 3:08 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2019 3:08 PM

Garrett Giles

Two bids will be opened during the next Washington County Commissioners meeting.

Six-month road materials will be open for bid when the Commissioners meet on Monday, Oct. 14th (Columbus Day). A 20-ton Gas and/or Cool Package Unit for the South Room of the Washington County Fairground Building will be opened as well.

Before the bids are open, a revised Sac and Fox Nation Juvenile Detention Center Contract for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.