Posted: Oct 13, 2019 4:16 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2019 10:47 AM

Tom Davis and Garrett Giles

The City of Dewey’s website was hacked on Sunday afternoon.

An anti-government group took credit for it online with anti-government and anti-police rhetoric and graphics. The group’s hostile message was laced with profanity.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease responded to questions about the websites hack on Monday morning. He said the event was very unfortunate and that the City of Dewey's site will be down until they can figure out how it was compromised.