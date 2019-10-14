Posted: Oct 14, 2019 4:46 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2019 4:46 AM

Tom Davis

A Bartlesville woman was injured in a collision accident occurred just past midnight Saturday on County Road West 2400 at North 3983 Drive, 2 miles south of Bartlesville, OK in Washington County.

Janey Quint, 21, of Bartlesville, OK was traveling eastbound on County Road West 2400 and left the roadway, struck a culvert, then struck a fence post and a tree coming to a stop.

Quint was transported by Air Evac to St John Hospital, Tulsa where she was admitted in stable condition with head, trunk internal injuries.

Police say the driver was asleep at the wheel.