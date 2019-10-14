Posted: Oct 14, 2019 10:43 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2019 11:05 AM

Garrett Giles

A revised contract with the Sac and Fox Juvenile Detention Center for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle said they have made changes to the language in the contract to include any aged juvenile and not just juveniles aged 16 or 17. This change in the agreement was made on top of other changes.

Those additional changes listed by Commissioner Antle include the recognition of the Sac and Fox Nation as a sovereign tribe, and that they have immunity as such. It also allows the Sac and Fox Nation to have the court of jurisdiction (should trouble arise in Washington County) to be the Tribal Court. The rate for the contracted services remained at $23 per day.

A bid for a 20-ton Gas and/or Cool Package for the South Room of the Washington County Fairgrounds was opened later in the meeting. One bid in the amount of $12,359 was submitted by C&L Supply. The Commissioners awarded the bid to C&L.

Also in the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday, several bids were open for the County's six-month road materials. They were held to be aggregated before they are reviewed in an organized manner at a later date.

The Washington County Clerk's Cashbook and Summary Report for the month of September was approved on Monday. $42,872.65 was reported. And in the report to Officers from the Adult Drug Court for the month of September came in in the amount of $1,135. It would also be approved.