Posted: Oct 14, 2019 10:56 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2019 11:12 AM

Garrett Giles

It is homecoming week at Copan High School and in conjunction with homecoming week, KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 will air interviews with homecoming royalty for CHS.

The student pep rally will be held Tuesday afternoon at 1:30. Homecoming royalty interviews will begin on KWON on Monday at 5:26 p.m. with Kennedy Watson and Noah Cobb compliments of Barnet IP.

If you miss a day’s homecoming royalty interviews with Copan High School Homecoming Royalty, you can listen to them at BartlesvilleRadio.com. On the home page, click the “On Demand” tab, then click “Homecoming Interviews.” On the Homecoming Interviews page, look for your school, find your students name, click on your students name and you can then listen back to the interview.