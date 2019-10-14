Posted: Oct 14, 2019 12:03 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2019 12:03 PM

Ty Loftis

The 2020 United States Census will begin in March and Kathy Tippen with the Census Bureau explains how important it is for people in Osage County to participate in the program.

Tippen says that there have been some changes to how this year's census will be distributed.

Tippen said that their main objective will be to go out to determine how many people live in each home. Tippen added that she is actively looking for volunteers.

If you are interested in applying, go to 2020census.gov/jobs.