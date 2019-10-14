Posted: Oct 14, 2019 1:10 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2019 1:11 PM

Garrett Giles

The Copan Public School District has requested an extension for filing for a Rural Economic Action Plan grant.

The Washington County Commissioners approved the resubmitted application on Monday morning in their regular meeting under the new business portion of their agenda. It was said in the meeting that this is the same package and resolution Copan Public Schools submitted last year, but did not receive funding for.

CPS has requested $50,000 to build two storage facilities on their campus. Approximately $3,000 would be used for professional consultants (i.e. engineers and architects).

One building is for the storage of safety equipment. CPS said the current facility to be rebuilt is barely standing and is a lean-to. The old facility is also open and safety equipment is exposed to the elements. This produces risks of damage and theft due to the fact that it has no enclosure.

The other is for the storage of baseball and softball safety equipment. It will also provide safety to students and parents in the community from certain weather elements that may arise in the future.

The Copan Public Schools District says the buildings will increase the safety and security of school equipment. They also say it will increase the effectiveness of the school as a whole as it will benefit up to 700 people. It is supposed to created jobs as well.

A description of the projects given by Copan Superintendent Chris Smith says that equipment in the old facility without an enclosure has already had equipment stolen from it. With the concrete floor already in place, Superintendent Smith said they could rebuild off of that foundation.

As for the new storage facility to store baseball and softball equipment, Superintendent Smith said everything is currently kept in a different building that is also old and dilapidated. According to the project description, a Gator was stolen from last year due to the inability to properly secure the structure. The new building would be built at the softball field to help house equipment and other items as necessary.