Posted: Oct 14, 2019 2:52 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2019 2:52 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for the third time in 2019 over the weekend. Vernon Munkirs was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident during an initial appearance on Monday.

According to an affidavit, Munkirs drove his Chevy pickup into the back of a parked Ford Mustang on the 1300 block of Johnstone Avenue late Friday night. Two witnesses heard the collision and then observed the pickup speeding away from the scene.

Munkirs was later found lying on the porch of a residence down the street. Officers observed damage to the truck parked on the side of the house. The damage was consistent with the victim’s vehicle. Munkirs has previously been arrested on DUI and domestic abuse charges this year. His bond was set at $35,000 with a condition of no alcohol.