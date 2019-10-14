Posted: Oct 14, 2019 3:09 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2019 3:09 PM

Max Gross

Over 200 Bartlesville Public Schools employees participated in the Run the Streets Woolaroc 8K race on Saturday. Despite cold temperatures runners still flocked to the event with a total of 740 runners embarking on the course, a new record.

BPS Superintendent Chuck McCauley started a district-wide wellness initiative that would award the school site with the most participants with a plaque. With 51 runners this year Wilson Elementray set the high-water mark.

The event supported the Run the Streets mentoring program for area youth, including kick-starting the second season of the Bruins on the Run program sponsored by the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. Run the Streets had 95 runners and Bruins on the Run had 85.