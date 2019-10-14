Posted: Oct 14, 2019 5:58 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2019 5:59 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday and got a lot accomplished in a short amount of time.

Superintendent David Cash reported that when looking at financial statements, the yearly revenue is where it needs to be for the school.

The school board approved pre-kindergarten students to go on two separate field trips in the coming weeks. One will be to the Garrett Pumpkin Patch in Ralston. The other will be to the Bird Creek Farms STEAM Camp.

The school board approved an inter-agency agreement between Grand Lake Mental Health Center Inc. and the school district. This will allow for the Center to talk to students at school who feel as though they need help.

The 2020 school board meeting dates were also announced. The board will meet for regularly scheduled meeting the second Monday of each month except for June. In June, they will meet the third Monday of the month.

Dale Christenson and Jerry Werts were also hired on as teachers at Pawhuska.