Posted: Oct 15, 2019 12:57 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2019 1:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County's District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap met with Dan Keleher with Keleher Architects and the contractor for Stout Construction on Monday.

The discussion revolved around the future parking lot for Washington County employees that will be built between the County Administration Building and the County Courthouse. Commissioner Dunlap said they talked about work that still needs to be done to make way for the parking.

The sidewalk along the stem wall of the Courthouse by the ramp will need to be removed to create more space. The City of Bartlesville wanted more space in the parking lot so firetrucks could move through the area if an emergency were to ever arise. Compaction will also start this week in the area.

Visibly, crews will do their best to eliminate soft spots by digging them out and filing them with rock. Overall, Commissioner Dunlap said they still have things to work out, but that they are on the right path to completing the parking lot by December of this year or by January 2020.

