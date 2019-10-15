Posted: Oct 15, 2019 1:28 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2019 1:42 PM

Ty Loftis and Evan Fahrbach

Pawhuska Public Schools, in conjunction with Tri County Technology Center and P.E.O., hosted a career fair for students in grades 8-12. Students were able to visit with many different businesses in the community. Football coach Matt Hennesy says the purpose of the event was for students to better understand different job opportunities once they graduate.

Bartlesville Radio's own Evan Fahrbach was on hand letting students know what he does on a daily basis.