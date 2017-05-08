Posted: Oct 15, 2019 2:07 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2019 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday morning and several items were discussed.

The Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland let the commissioners know that the “Visit the Osage” website has been refurbished and is now up and running. The commissioners also approved three funding requests from Bland. These include an ad to be put in the Kaw Lake Association Magazine, a production event taking place at the Constantine Theater and money to assist with the Postoak Challenge.

The commissioners signed a resolution allowing for the public to come recognize Judge M. John Kane at the courthouse in Pawhuska next Thursday for being nominated to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

There will be a meeting on Tuesday, October 29th from 1-4 at the Osage County Fairgrounds and Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts is encouraging department heads in the county to come so that they can learn more about the medical marijuana laws.

One Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Certificate of Compliance affidavit was signed and two utility permits were signed. Also at the meeting, District Two Commissioner Kevin Pasley announced that he will be running for re-election in 2020.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.