Posted: Oct 15, 2019 2:10 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2019 2:10 PM
Arvest Bank Preparing to Award 36 Oklahoma Educators
Garrett Giles
For the fourth consecutive year, Arvest Bank is honoring local teachers by awarding 131 educators with a total of $65,500 in prize money.
All prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools in the communities that Arvest serves. A random selection of winners will take place this week (Oct. 14th through Oct. 18th). Awardees will be notified no later than Monday, Oct. 28th.
Nowata County and Washington County are included in the 30 counties in Oklahoma that can see a local teacher win one of the $500 prizes. In the State of Oklahoma, 36 educators will be awarded with a total of $18,000 in prize money.
