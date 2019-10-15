Posted: Oct 15, 2019 2:10 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2019 2:10 PM

Garrett Giles

For the fourth consecutive year, Arvest Bank is honoring local teachers by awarding 131 educators with a total of $65,500 in prize money.

All prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools in the communities that Arvest serves. A random selection of winners will take place this week (Oct. 14th through Oct. 18th). Awardees will be notified no later than Monday, Oct. 28th.