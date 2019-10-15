Posted: Oct 15, 2019 2:27 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2019 2:27 PM

Max Gross

Constructions crew continue to plug away on the Tower Green at Unity Square project. Visual progress can be seen at the site between the Price Tower and Bartlesville Community Center. Crews have begun laying concrete for a 10-foot sidewalk as a part of the downtown green space. Also, work has been done to remove dirt and relocate it to other parts of the area.

Poor weather has caused some delays in terms of construction. Professional engineer Terry Lauritsen says that 25% of working days have been lost. Lauritsen is still anticipating the project to be complete late in 2019 or early next year.

The project is being funded by the 2018 voter-approved general obligation bond. The city has received over $400k in donations to facilitate the space.