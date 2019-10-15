Posted: Oct 15, 2019 2:42 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2019 2:42 PM

Ty Loftis

A few months ago, the Grand Lake Mental Health Center agreed to assist the Pawhuska Police Department in getting local residents experiencing mental or psychological illness the quickest help possible. They are now doing the same with the Pawhuska School District. Superintendent David Cash is very excited about the inter-agency agreement they recently signed.

Cash says there is a clause in the agreement that if the school isn't satisfied with how things are going, they can opt out of the agreement at any time.

Grand Lake Mental Health Center does this for many other schools as well.