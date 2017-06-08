Posted: Oct 15, 2019 3:25 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2019 3:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The citizens of Pawhuska passed a bond allowing for the school district to spend $250,000 on transportation equipment. The school board recently sent out bids to Blue Sky Bank and Bank of Oklahoma. School Superintendent David Cash said those two local businesses gave the school great rates and now it is just a matter of getting the buses to Pawhuska.

Cash did say that it is important to make the right decision when purchasing the new buses.

Cash plans to surplus the old fleet of buses.