Posted: Oct 15, 2019 3:29 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2019 3:29 PM

Tom Davis

White Rose Cemetery will present "Mausoleum Stories 2019" Oct. 25-27. Shows will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the White Rose Mausoleum, located at 804 W. 11th Street. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the Bartlesville Public Library Circulation desk.

Mausoleum Stories draws hundreds of spectators over the three-day presentation.

Tom Mardis directs this year’s play. Money raised from the event funds cemetery beautification and maintenance projects.

Portrayals at this year's event are Veshelo “Shela” Bitinis Ward, an activist who lived in an area known as "Bitinesville"; Jesse Lee Overlees (1877-1950), who, along with his father and brother were pioneers of early Bartlesville who became successful businessmen; Dan Mitani (1885-1963), a Japanese immigrant and personal valet to Frank Phillips; George Orloski (1891-1967), a Polish immigrant who moved to Bartlesville at the end of WW1 and raised his family in the tight-knit Polish community known as "Smelter Town; and Nelson Carr, who, along with his wife Sara Ann Rogers, established a small trading post along the Osage Indian trail on the Caney River at Black Dog ford, northwest of present-day Bartlesville. See www.cityofbartlesville.org for details.

Actors for this year’s event are:

Jason Elmore — The Guardian

Ronald Stotts — Nelson Carr

Joanie Elmore — Veshelo "Shela" Bitinis Ward

Bernie Meadows — Dan Mitani

Tyler Vaclaw — Jesse Lee Overlees