Posted: Oct 15, 2019 3:56 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2019 3:57 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Board of Education met Tuesday to review the site plans for the public elementary schools.

The principals of each school showed comparisons from school state test scores to each school's score in math and reading. They also compared absenteeism rates from last year to now.

Each elementary school established their goals for this year and each principal discussed with the board members ways in which they hope to achieve them.