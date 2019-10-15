News
Posted: Oct 15, 2019 3:56 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2019 3:57 PM
Bartlesville School Board Meets to Discuss Site Plans and Purchase Orders
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Board of Education met Tuesday to review the site plans for the public elementary schools.
The principals of each school showed comparisons from school state test scores to each school's score in math and reading. They also compared absenteeism rates from last year to now.
Each elementary school established their goals for this year and each principal discussed with the board members ways in which they hope to achieve them.
The board also unanimously approved three purchase orders:
HVAC Equipment for Madison Middle School: $48,097 to Trane Company and $14,566 to $165,000 goes to Kelleher Architects for work being done on the Custer Stadium press box and other construction/improvement projects outlined in bond issue.
