Posted: Oct 16, 2019 9:19 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2019 9:19 AM

Garrett Giles

It is homecoming week at Copan High School and in conjunction with homecoming week, KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 will air interviews with homecoming royalty for CHS.

The homecoming parade will take place 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Homecoming royalty interviews will continue on KWON on Tuesday at 5:26 p.m. with Tatum Williams, Coltin Brizendine, Toni Stewart and Luis Zubiate compliments of Barnet IP and Coffeyville Community College.

If you miss a day’s homecoming royalty interviews with Copan High School Homecoming Royalty, you can listen to them at BartlesvilleRadio.com. On the home page, click the “On Demand” tab, then click “Homecoming Interviews.” On the Homecoming Interviews page, look for your school, find your students name, click on your students name and you can then listen back to the interview.