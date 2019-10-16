Posted: Oct 16, 2019 10:14 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2019 10:20 AM

District 10 Representative Judd Strom and District 11 Representative Darrel Fincher will speak at a luncheon hosted by The Green Country Republican Women’s Club on Thursday.

The luncheon will be held at the Hillcrest Country Club located along Price Road in Bartlesville. The program starts at 11:30 a.m., however, registration for the event closed on Tuesday.

The Green Country Republican Women’s Club has a goal to solidify Constitutional values in order to foster and encourage loyalty to the Republican Party and to the principals for which it stands. They also recognize and support the idea that local community is the starting point for any successful and cooperative strategy between government and its citizens.