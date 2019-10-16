Posted: Oct 16, 2019 10:34 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2019 10:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank is inviting you to their Paint Party with Elaine Wilson in the days to come.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23rd from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the City of Nowata’s Public Library located at 224 S. Pine Street.

If you attend, you will help Arvest Bank support Bartlesville Regional United Way and their 13 partner agencies. Together, they improve the health, education and financial stability of those living in Nowata and Washington Counties as well as portions of Osage County and southeastern Kansas.

It costs $35 to attend the Paint Party at the Nowata Public Library. The cost covers supplies, snacks and drinks. Email mtate@arvest.com to secure your spot by Wednesday, Oct. 16th.