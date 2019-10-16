Posted: Oct 16, 2019 12:09 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2019 12:09 PM

Ty Loftis

Kelly Bland was at Tuesday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting giving an update on how things have been going across the county as well as requesting funding for upcoming events.

Bland first let the commissioners know that the “Visit the Osage” website has been revamped and is up and running.

Bland also talked about an event coming up at the Constantine Theater in December, as two individuals are trying to bring excitement to the Theater. She requested $500 to assist them in the endeavor.

The commissioners approved that request. They also approved $1,000 to be used for advertising the Postoak Challenge in February and approved $1,000 to put a half page ad in the Kaw Lake Association Magazine.