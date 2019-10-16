Posted: Oct 16, 2019 12:46 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2019 12:49 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man was sentenced recently to life imprisonment after a jury found him guilty of arson, burglary and possession of drugs last month.

Chance Lee Hainline, 31, was found guilty on all three charges during a jury trial that began Sept. 10. He was sentenced Wednesday, Oct 9th.

According to reports, the case began at 5:44 a.m. on April 17, 2018, when the Bartlesville Fire Department responded to an upstairs apartment fire at the Brookhaven Apartments, located at 1441 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Bartlesville.

According to BFD Public Information Officer Bill Hollander, a subsequent investigation indicated the fire was caused by arson. He said the apartment had been broken into, furniture had been smashed, a mattress had been slit open, and there was a large fish tank knocked over and broken.

Neighbors reported seeing a person taking things out of the apartment. During the fire investigation, Hollander said Hainline was located and the vehicle he was driving was searched, at which time the stolen items — and illegal drugs — were discovered. Reports show Hainline attempted to run from officers upon contact but that he was quickly apprehended and arrested.

Witnesses also reported the suspect was wearing an orange-hooded cap, which was found inside the vehicle along with a phone and photo belonging to the fire victim.

The judge in the case, District Judge Linda Thomas, followed the jury’s recommendations and sentenced Hainline to life in prison on charges of arson, 25 years for burglary in the second degree after former conviction of two or more felonies, and five years for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute after former conviction of two more felonies. The sentences are to run concurrently. Hainline will also owe $42,904 in fines and costs.

Hollander said they have very diligent fire investigators at the Bartlesville Fire Department. Following the sentencing, Hollander said, “If someone sets a fire here, it will be fully investigated and fully prosecuted.” For the original story posted by our own Max Gross, click here.