Oct 16, 2019

Max Gross

Bartlesville running back Laken Clowdus has been awarded the Tulsa World Readers’ Choice Player of the Week. Clowdus was nominated for his tremendous performance in the Bruins week 6 win over Sand Springs last Friday. Clowdus rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

Clowdus totaled 150 more votes than the second place player. This is the second straight week an area athlete has been bestowed the honor. Dewey’s Kale Carner took home week 5 honors.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Bartlesville FB/Hudl)