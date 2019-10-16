Posted: Oct 16, 2019 2:41 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2019 2:41 PM

Ty Loftis

Offensive starters for the Pawhuska Huskies only got seven snaps in last Friday's 67-0 homecoming victory over Drumright.

This week, things are expected to be a little bit more difficult, as Pawhuska travels to take on county rival Hominy. The Bucks sit at 3-2 with close losses to Barnsdall and Pawnee. Coach Matt Hennesy says Hominy has the talent to compete with anyone in the district.

Most high school teams in Oklahoma will be playing Thursday evening this week because of fall break, but Hennesy isn't concerned about their preparation.

With a win, Pawhuska secures a first round home playoff game. Coverage of the ballgame can be heard on Sportstalk KPGM 99.1 FM.