Posted: Oct 16, 2019 3:42 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2019 3:42 PM

Ty Loftis

Policies and procedures are finally beginning to be followed at the Osage County Fairgrounds, but this doesn't mean there are still some issues that need to be resolved.

Rod Hartness, who has put on the Buddy Hartness Memorial Steer Roping Event for the last two years, was told by Pee-Wee Easley over the summer that he could put on more events during the week at a rate of $50 an hour. On the weekend, he was told that cost is $450. Once Easley resigned from his post as Fairgrounds Director, Hartness learned that $50 rate was not right.

Hartness went on to say that had he known the rate would have $450, he never would have signed up for the five roping events to take place in the middle of the week.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones, who informed Hartness of the $450 fees, said that it has always cost that much, but the commissioners are just now beginning to enforce the cost.

These events put on by Hartness are non-profit. The Osage County District Attorney's Office is going to review Hartness' paperwork and see what authority the commissioners have over possibly changing the fees because of their non-profit status.