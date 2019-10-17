Posted: Oct 17, 2019 6:28 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2019 6:28 AM

Tom Davis

Homeland (HAC, Inc.), an Oklahoma employee-owned company, announces that they have entered into an agreement to buy five supermarket locations from RPCS, Inc.

According to published reports, four of the stores are bannered as Food Pyramid including the one in Bartlesville, OK. Homeland will allow all existing employees to apply for positions with HAC, Inc. The stores will be operated by HAC, Inc. on a rolling schedule beginning early November.

HAC, Inc. currently operates stores in Bartlesville but will be expanding into Stillwater and Ponca City for the first time. HAC, Inc. will operate the stores under their existing banners until early 2020 when the Food Pyramid stores will be rebranded as Homeland. Homeland will also continue to operate the existing pharmacies and convenience store locations. Plans include replacing registers and upgrading existing facilities.

Source: https://www.stwnewspress.com