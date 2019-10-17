Posted: Oct 17, 2019 11:32 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2019 11:32 AM

Ty Loftis

A press release from the United States Attorney's Office states that a Wynona man pleaded guilty on Wednesday in United States District Court for dismantling and stealing oil pumping rig equipment from pump jacks in Osage County.

As part of a plea agreement, 32-year old Lee Charles Smith admitted to dismantling and stealing the equipment from September 14th through September 17th of 2018. He also pleaded guilty to destruction of an energy facility.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores had this to say:

“The oil and gas industry is the life blood of the Oklahoma economy. Lee Charles Smith dismantled pump jack rig motors in Osage County to sell for parts. His thievery was an attack on the livelihood of all Oklahomans.”

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizell accepted Smith’s plea and set sentencing for January the 16th of 2020. Smith caused more than $30,000 worth of damage and disrupted valuable production time.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office worked the investigation in conjunction with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.