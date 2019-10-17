Posted: Oct 17, 2019 1:31 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2019 1:31 PM

Ty Loftis

A traffic accident in Osage County killed a six year old from Barnsdall and severely injured another in mid-September. In light of these events, the Barnsdall community is gathering around to show support for the family this Saturday in downtown Barnsdall.

The event starts at 10 o' clock in the morning and there will be something to enjoy for everyone. The festivities will feature a poker run, corn hole tournament and a silent auction. Becky Fleming, a friend of the family, gives more details.

For more information, or to make a donation, contact Tandra at 918-604-1472.