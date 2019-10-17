Posted: Oct 17, 2019 1:32 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2019 2:04 PM

Garrett Giles

The Price Tower Arts Center in Bartlesville is celebrating the Downtown Spooktacular with community neighbors to bring a free family friendly Halloween Trunk-or-Treat to all.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25th. There will be a screening of a Halloween movie that will be shown in the gallery of The Price Tower.

Any businesses, churches, non-profits, organizations, individuals or teams are invited to participate by decorating their vehicle or trunks where children can walk by and receive treats. The Price Tower anticipates up to 3000 trick-or-treaters. Participants may also pass out promotional information about their organization in addition to the treats.

If you would like to participate in this year’s Trunk-or-Treat, you can find a registration form on The Price Tower's website. Forms are due by Monday, Oct. 21st.