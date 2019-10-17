Posted: Oct 17, 2019 1:58 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2019 2:01 PM

Tom Davis

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced and signed legislation Wednesday that will double the funding to $2 million per year to train Cherokees in the areas of construction, health, information technology and lineman trade jobs.

Chief Hoskin signed the Career Readiness Act at Northeast Tech in Pryor during a construction trade class with about a dozen Native students.

“We invest heavily in sending Cherokees to college on scholarships, and we should not forget our Cherokees who opt for skilled trades training after high school so they are as equally prepared. The Career Readiness Act will train hundreds of our citizens in jobs for the future,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “Some of the best paying jobs are in the skilled trades that can only be learned through vocational training or career technology programs.”

The Career Readiness Act doubles current funding levels from $1 million to $2 million per year, which will be used for the tribe’s Career Services department to offer tribal citizens slots in training programs.

(Photo: anadisgoi.com)

Listen to the entire conversation with Chief Hoskin and Tom Davis in this podcast: