Posted: Oct 17, 2019 2:25 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2019 2:30 PM

Garrett Giles

District 10 Representative Judd Strom spoke to the Green Country Republican Women's Club on Thursday afternoon at the Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.

In Strom's district, there are 12 incorporated towns and cities. Seven of the largest towns/cities that have schools, the schools are the largest employers in those towns/cities.

Every day when Strom (pictured below) goes to work, he said it is important for him to support public education. Last legislative session, Representative Strom also served on the House's Business and Commerce Committee. He said he wanted to grow business in District 10 because he wanted to give his generation and future generations a reason to come home and to live the good life in northeast Oklahoma.

In doing so, Strom visited with 174 businesses in his district. He would ask those businesses questions like: "What problems did you have starting?", "What problems do you have in staying open that the [State] Government can help you with?", "What would it take you to hire one more employer or 10 more employees?"

Representative Strom said business owners always said their taxes are too high. He said he will continue to fight for the businesses and for education in District 10. He added that he would run for re-election.

Another guest speaker present at the gathering of the Green Country Republican Women's Party was Darrel Fincher. Representative Fincher said he wants to look further at common education and ask what schools will look like in the future.

One goal for Representative Fincher in the next legislative session is to become the expert in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on virtual schools. He said he has worked with them since 2012 and has every intention of carrying on with that work, because every school is going to end up doing more virtual schooling.

Representative Fincher said this is a synchronous process because a student is learning in a remote spot away from an instructor but they are still learning the same material a student in a classroom would learn. He said virtual schools can be improved a lot, but it is how they are attempting to shape schools in the future as schools continue to embrace online learning.

During the luncheon on Thursday, Representative Fincher also said he would run for re-election in District 11.