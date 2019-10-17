Posted: Oct 17, 2019 2:55 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2019 2:55 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after allegedly hitting a house with his vehicle while under the influence and leaving the scene. Moises Lopez appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing six misdemeanor charges.

Court documents allege that Lopez was intoxicated when his Cadillac struck a residence on the 1700 block of Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. Lopez allegedly fled the scene and attempted to elude police officers. After he stopped, officers discovered marijuana and an open beer can in the vehicle.

Lopez has an extensive legal history in Washington County. His bond was set at $5,000.