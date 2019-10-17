Posted: Oct 17, 2019 3:25 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2019 3:27 PM

Garrett Giles

At the start of the month, District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle for Washington County said he was in the process of establishing an annual review of two of the County's policies.

Then, Commissioner Antle told all in attendance at a regular Commissioners' meeting that he thinks the annual review of the Personnel Policy and the Drug and Alcohol Policy has become necessary. This week, there will be an omission in the review process that is on-going.

There is a "Reasonable Suspicion" testing document that is not included in the Drug and Alcohol Policy that Commissioner Antle asked County officials to review prior to its implementation. He said it is just a documentation sheet that will go back with the instructios for the elected officials that they will get back.

Otherwise, it will be stripped from the employee side because there are specific instructions for elected officials and forms to accommodate.

Commissioner Antle has said that they see changes in Personnel Policy and the Drug and Alcohol Policy every two years from the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma. He believes Washington County needs to be more aligned with the policies to aid ACCO and SIG/SIF in the County's defense in the event of a situation.

Everyone will have until the end of the month to review the policies.