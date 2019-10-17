Posted: Oct 17, 2019 3:35 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2019 3:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford voted to oppose a Senate Democrat-backed resolution that would undo the Environmental Protection Agency’s repeal of the Obama Administration’s Clean Power Plan on Thursday.

The Senator also supported the Trump Administration’s Affordable Clean Energy rule that was issued in June. Lankford’s vote to oppose the Resolution of Disapproval effectively blocks the Democrats from overriding President Trump’s revocation of the CPP, an executive action by President Trump that Lankford supported in 2017.

As Chairman of the Regulatory Affairs and Federal Management Subcommittee, Lankford continues to advocate for an easier, more transparent process for the public to engage in the federal rulemaking process. Lankford also included the elimination of funding for the Clean Power Plan in his 2015 Federal Fumbles government waste report.

In 2016, Lankford introduced a bill to prohibit the Secretary of Energy and the EPA Administrator from considering the social cost of carbon, methane, nitrous oxide, or any other greenhouse gases when imposing regulations.